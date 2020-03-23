Paula Bullock McClellan, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on March 22, 2020, at her residence after a long bout with cancer. Mrs. McClellan was the daughter of the late James B. and Mattie Potts Bullock. In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Candy Michelle; and a brother, James B. Bullock Jr. She was a lifetime member of Central Holston Christian Church. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Larry McClellan; sisters, Dixie Nell Clark and husband, Samuel, Harriet Marie VanLew and husband, Robert; brother-in-law, Jim McClellan and wife, Becky; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Central Holston Christian Church. Paula was blessed to have special caregivers during her illness including Carol Booher, Linda Earhart, and Avalon Hospice Nurse Amy Shupe. Those desiring may make memorials to Central Holston Christian Church, 261 Sand Bar Rd., Bristol, TN 37620, or to the Second Harvest Food Bank, P.O. Box 3327, Johnson City, TN 37602-3327. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

