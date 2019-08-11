MARION, Va. Robbie Jo McClanahan, age 81, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Francis Marion Manor. She was born in Henderson County, Tenn., to the late Loadie Calvin Barrells and Lantie Stewart Barrells. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Poston. Survivors include her children, Tammy Haulsey and Kim Teague, and several grandchildren. All services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.