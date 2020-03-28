BRISTOL, Va. Herman "Mac" Marshall McClanahan, age 81, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Mac was born in Grundy, Va., March 4, 1939, to the late Ira and Florence Sparks McClanahan. He was a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia and served as the Human Resource Manager of Corning Glass Works, SunStrand Compressors, and Electrolux. Mac is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sue Ratliff McClanahan; son, Marshall Todd; and sisters, Juanita Rowe and Phyllis (Ed) Wampler. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Herman Marshall "Mac" McClanahan is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
