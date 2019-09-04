Bevalene "Bev" McClain BRISTOL, Va. Bevalene "Bev" McClain went to be with the Lord our Savior on Monday, September 2, 2019. "Bev" was the daughter of the late George and Delphia (Hite) Hickman. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Bev was a graduate of Fall Branch High School. She was a member of New Grace Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. She spent over 30 years as a loyal employee at Park's Belk Department Store and later Belk department Store. "Bev" was always loving and full of hospitality, quick to offer you a cup of piping hot coffee and a cookie. In addition to her parents, "Bev" was preceded in death by her son, Jack McClain; and husband, the Reverend Haskel McClain. "Bev" is survived by her son, Phillip McClain and wife, Glenna; daughter-in-law, Anita McClain; sisters, Doris Whitaker and Janis Hobbs; sister-in-law, Lena Mae Hickman; grandsons, Jonathan and wife, Lisa, Mitchell, and Nick; granddaughters, Kasee and Paige McClain; great-grandchildren, Mollee and Maddox McClain; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 W State St. Bristol, TN 37620. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with her son, Phillip McClain and the Reverend Rodney Fields assisting. "Bev" will be entombed on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Mausoleum II at East Lawn Memorial Park with the Revered Sam Haynes officiating. Grandson and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 W State St. Bristol, TN 37620. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brookdale Bristol staff, Caris Hospice Bristol, Dr. David Astin and staff, and many special friends for the kind and loving care that was given to "Bev". Online condolences may be made to the McClain family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the McClain family.

