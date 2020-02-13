Joe McChesney, age 63, of Seymour, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Joe was a 1974 graduate of John S. Battle High School. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., with Adam McChesney officiating, at Atchley funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865, (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

