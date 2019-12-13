Dr. Charles S. McChesney, 96, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Ann Aichinger officiating. Committal services and interment will be conducted at Green Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 22007 Green Spring Church Road, Abingdon, Va., after the service. Pallbearers will be Woody McGlothlin, Tim Landis, Mike Vollmer, Ed Whitehead, Adam McChesney, Blake McChesney and Ben McChesney. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to James M. and Lula McChesney Memorial Scholarship Fund at King College, 1350 King College Road, Bristol, TN 37620 or Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Dr. McChesney and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.
