Weather Alert

...A BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND PARTS OF NORTHEAST TENNESSEE... RAINFALL WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS NORTHEASTERN TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BEGINNING SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. AS IT BEGINS, TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE AROUND OR SLIGHTLY BELOW FREEZING, BUT WILL RISE SLOWLY AROUND SUNRISE AS RAIN PERSISTS. THIS WILL RESULT IN ABOUT A FOUR TO FIVE HOUR WINDOW OF FREEZING RAIN OR A MIX OF RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN. ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE LIGHT, GENERALLY ONLY A HUNDREDTH OR TWO. BUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD BECOME HAZARDOUS FOR A BRIEF TIME, ESPECIALLY ACROSS ELEVATED SURFACES LIKE BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES, AS WELL AS SECONDARY ROADS. THE HIGHEST IMPACTS WILL LIKELY BE IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND EXTREME NORTHEAST TENNESSEE WHERE FREEZING TEMPERATURES SHOULD PERSIST THE LONGEST. TEMPERATURES SHOULD QUICKLY RISE ABOVE FREEZING SHORTLY AFTER DAYBREAK, ENDING ANY THREAT OF FREEZING RAIN AND QUICKLY IMPROVING TRAVEL CONDITIONS.