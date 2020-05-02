McCarter, Henry Donald "Don"

Henry Donald "Don" McCarter, age 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 6, 1941, in Galax, Va., a son of the late Carlos and Nancy Stuart Deal. He was a United States Army Veteran. Don was a self-employed mechanic and was a member of the rod and gun club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Phillip Beeman. Survivors include his children, Bonita McGuire, Kelvin McCarter and wife, Melissa, and Rodney Urbani; grandchildren, Chris McCarter and wife, Kelly, Brooke McCarter, LeAnn Beeman, Clayton Beeman, Lauren Urbani, Cole McGuire and Destiney McGuire, Jessica Manis and husband, Josh, and Dalton Meyer; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

