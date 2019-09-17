Michael Raymond McCall Michael Raymond McCall, age 69, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete, and are being made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments