Michael Raymond McCall Michael Raymond McCall, age 69, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete, and are being made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Michael Raymond McCall Michael Raymond McCall, age 69, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete, and are being made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.