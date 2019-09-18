Michael R. McCall, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019, in the comfort of his home. Mike was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Va., except for the time he spent in the U.S. Air Force where he met his loving wife, Pam and served his country during the Vietnam War. Mike was a graduate of John S. Battle, where he was a letterman in four sports. His crowning achievement was winning the football district championship in 1968-69 as a senior playing the role of star running back. His love of sports continued as he coached youth football, basketball and Little League baseball beginning in 1974. Mike is survived by his best friend and wife of 47 years, Pam McCall; three sons, Jeff and wife, Tabatha and their daughter, Sophie, Josh and wife, Kim and their sons, Braylon and Logan, and Drew and wife, Samantha and their daughter, Payton; one brother, Butch McCall and wife, Sherry; and one sister, Tracye Murray. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Minister Mark Overton officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Ball, Tim Flannagan, Bobby Leonard, Paul Miller, Moe Mobley, Alan Warden, John Warden and Frank Whitt. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Morgan and staff at the Ballad Cancer Institute, Island Rd, and Ballad Hospice. They are all wonderful people. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.