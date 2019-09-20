Lenna Van Huss McCall, 81, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her residence, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on February 3, 1938 in Damascus, Va., the daughter of the late Kermit and Thelma Van Huss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sheriff John A. McCall Jr. and her brothers, Dick Van Huss and John Van Huss. Lenna attended Damascus High School in Damascus, Va. and grew up on a farm with her two sisters and two brothers. John A. and Lenna were married on October 30, 1955 and were married 51 years. Lenna was known as "Nanny" to her family and friends. When her husband, a deputy for Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Department ran for sheriff, she worked by his side during the campaigns. She was a wife, mother, nanny, sister, mother-in law and friend. She worked full time raising her four children, growing a garden, raising McCall Pink heirloom tomatoes, canning and freezing food, helping her husband on the farm, raising tobacco and cattle and helping take care of her six grandchildren. Nanny's home was often full of family and friends. She was a excellent cook and grew beautiful flowers and was also known for her beautiful handmade baskets. Her baskets have been purchased by people all over the country and the world. She was a true artist. Nanny loved her family and friends. She was a faithful member of Rock Spring Presbyterian Church in Lodi, Va., where she was a part of the Ladies Circle and the Adult Sunday School class. Lenna was also a member of the Holston Mountain Artisans Co-op as well as the Tri-State Basketry and North Carolina Basket Guilds. She is survived by her daughter, Grace McCall; her son, Neal Reid, and Emery Reid and his wife, Cathy; daughter, Jane McCall Brinkman and her husband, Jim and her sons, Cale Widener, and Josh Widener and daughter-in-law Sunshine; son, Andy McCall and his wife, Teri, and their daughters, Cassie McCall Endicott and husband, Justin, and Brandi McCall Fry; son, Pat McCall, and adopted family member, Mary Lee Canter. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Neely and Joann Smith; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at her home on the family farm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Susanne Martin of Rock Spring Presbyterian Church officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the memorial service. All family and friends of Lenna are invited to bring a dish and join the family in a potluck meal, bar-b-que will be provided. Bring a chair and share a memory. We request that you wear an article of red clothing in her honor so please dress casual. The farm address is 32133 Wright Road, Meadowview, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or mail to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. McCall and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.