Lenna Van Huss McCall, 81, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Mrs. McCall and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, Damascus, Va., 276-475-3631.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
More businesses may be coming to The Falls
-
Family asks questions in fatal 2018 officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Va.
-
Washington County sets new rules for The Barns wedding venue in Abingdon
-
Highlands Union Bank to merge with First Community Bank
-
Bristol Virginia City Council approves incentives for Pizza Huts
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…