McCall, Leah Kidd

ST. PAUL, Va. Leah Kidd McCall, 44, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born in Richlands, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Beve and Opal Honaker and G.N. and Margaret Kidd. After graduating from St. Paul High School, Leah earned a degree in Family Consumer Sciences from Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, Tennessee. She worked as a 4-H leader in Oak Ridge for the University of Tennessee Extension. She earned many awards, including the Distinguished Service Award, Member of Mortar Board, the National Honor Society, and the Carson-Newman College Family and Consumer Sciences Award. She became a Family Consumer Science teacher at Tellico Plains High School in Tennessee and was recognized by the Tennessee Department of Education for her fashion show featuring garments made from unusual recyclable materials. Leah then followed her dreams and started her successful Whimsical Gathering business, creating amazing floral designs for numerous events. She appeared many times on HGTV and had her work published in several bridal magazines and newspapers. She was currently employed as an Event/Sales Director at Southwest Virginia Cultural Arts Center in Abingdon, Virginia. Leah loved life and lived it to the fullest. The love of God and Faith led her to always help others with any problem they had. She thought any situation could be taken care of with a little paint and a whole lot of glitter. She spread her love and her glitter bombs everywhere she went. Her smile was contagious. She is survived by her parents, Lee and Vonda Kidd of St. Paul, Virginia; one daughter, Madeline Leigh McCall of Maryville, Tennessee and St. Paul, Virginia; and a host of loved ones and friends Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia of no more than 50% of capacity gathering and face-covering requirements, Funeral Services for Leah Kidd McCall will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Jim Collie officiating. Pallbearers at Castlewood Funeral Home will be Brad Booher, Jamey Gross, Mark Harrison, Jeff Head, Dennis Kennedy, and Michael McCoy. Entombment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Cedar Bluff, Virginia. Pallbearers at the cemetery will be Richard Jessee, Dennis Kennedy, Bill Kidd, Bill Messick, Kenneth Musick, and Howard Overbay. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the St. Paul High School Class of 1994. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia, following the same restrictions. A Radio Broadcast of the funeral service will be available on Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on 88.9 FM while being able to stay in your vehicle. Flowers and donations to charities of your choice are welcome, or however you may share the sparkle of God's Love by just doing something for someone in need. Online condolences may be sent to the Kidd family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Washington County Sheriff's Office joint drug investigation nets 101 indictments, 40 arrests
-
NASCAR: There will be no booing of Kyle Busch at BMS today
-
Thirteen charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into Sullivan County Jail
-
Virginia officials don't plan on releasing recovery rates
-
Ratcliffe, Dr. Kelly Denise Price
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.