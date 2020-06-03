ST. PAUL, Va. Leah Kidd McCall, 44, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia of no more than 50% of capacity gathering and face-covering requirements, Funeral services for Leah Kidd McCall will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Jim Collie officiating. Pallbearers at Castlewood Funeral Home will be Brad Booher, Jamey Gross, Mark Harrison, Jeff Head, Dennis Kennedy, and Michael McCoy. Entombment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Cedar Bluff, Virginia. Pallbearers at the cemetery will be Richard Jessee, Dennis Kennedy, Bill Kidd, Bill Messick, Kenneth Musick, and Howard Overbay. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the St. Paul High School Class of 1994. A Radio Broadcast of the funeral service will be available on Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on 88.9 FM while being able to stay in your vehicle. Flowers and donations to charities of your choice are welcome, or however you may share the sparkle of God's Love by just doing something for someone in need. Online condolences may be sent to the Kidd family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Jun 4
Service
Thursday, June 4, 2020
1:00PM
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Dr.
Castlewood, VA 24224
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

