Jean Holbrook McCall, of Richlands, Va., passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Dogwood Crossing Assisted Living in Tazewell, Va. She was born March 29, 1929, to the late James Morgan and Mahala Holbrook of Wise County, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Robert McCall; son, John Anthony McCall; granddaughter, Natalee Jean McCall; brother, Jack Holbrook; sisters, Virginia Counts and Gay Burke. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara McMillian and husband, Jim and Kathy Bennett and husband, Karmon both of Pounding Mill, Va.; grandchildren, John Marco Warner and wife, Virginia, Brent Warner and fiancée, Natasha Cooper, Kerri Bennett, Kristi Bennett Beck and husband, Brian, Madison McCall Proffitt and husband, Tyler and Mahala McCall Brien and husband, Caleb; great-grandchildren, Sarah Bond Strong and husband, Reese, Lexie Warner, Knox Anthony Knighten, Lia, Ali, and Brook Beck and Eleanor Proffitt; great-great grandchildren, Willis and Harmon Strong; one brother, Joe Holbrook of Cosby, Tenn.; two sisters, Becky Proulex and Carolyn Straley both of Coeburn, Va.; sister-in-law, Shirley McCall of Bristol, Va. Jean was a member of Cedar Bluff United Methodist Church for 63 years where she served as treasurer for 28 years. She also was a life member and past worthy matron of Richlands Chapter 104 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also had the honor of serving as Grand Warder Order of the Eastern Star Grand Chapter of Virginia. Jean was a very gracious hostess to many Saturday and Sunday Dinners at her home where family and friends were always welcome. She loved golfing, playing Rook, cooking chicken and dumplings and her famous cole slaw for members of the community. The Funeral Service for Jean McCall will be conducted at 1 p.m. at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. The Family will begin receiving friends at 11 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richlands Teen Center, 217 Railroad Avenue, Richlands, VA 24641. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Jean Holbrook McCall is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.