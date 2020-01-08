James "Jim" R. McCall, of Meadowview, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 76. A memorial celebration will be held at Soul's Harbor Church, 919 Shady Avenue in Damascus, Va., on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 3 p.m. with Pastor David Griffin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Soul's Harbor Church, P.O. Box 1020, Damascus, VA 24236, or the Penny F. Garrett Foundation, P. O. Box 832, Damascus, VA 24236. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. McCall and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph. 276-475-3631.

To plant a tree in memory of James McCall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments