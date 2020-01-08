James "Jim" R. McCall, of Meadowview, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 76. A memorial celebration will be held at Soul's Harbor Church, 919 Shady Avenue in Damascus, Va., on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 3 p.m. with Pastor David Griffin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Soul's Harbor Church, P.O. Box 1020, Damascus, VA 24236, or the Penny F. Garrett Foundation, P. O. Box 832, Damascus, VA 24236. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. McCall and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph. 276-475-3631.
