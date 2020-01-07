McCall, James "Jim" R.

James "Jim" R. McCall, of Meadowview, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 76. Jim served in the United States Army Reserves for 35 years ultimately retiring as a Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Salem, Va., 2nd brigade, 80th Division Training. Most recently, Jim was proudly working as a consultant for King Enterprises. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lucille McCall; first wife, Peggy McCall; brother, John A. McCall Jr. (Lena); and sisters, Alberta Copenhaver (Ernest) and Betty Johnson (Bob). He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Carolyn Odum McCall; stepsons, Matt Odum (Robin) and Ryan Odum (Jenni); precious granddaughters, Courtney, Cara, Chloe, and Taylor Odum; and two special nephews, Todd and Robbie (Starr) Milhorne. He is also survived by brothers, Bill, Tom (Rose), Edward (Brenda), David (Patty), Sam, and Steve (Betty Gayle) McCall. A memorial celebration will be held at Soul's Harbor Church, 919 Shady Avenue in Damascus, Va., on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Pastor David Griffin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Soul's Harbor Church, P.O. Box 1020, Damascus, VA 24236, or the Penny F. Garrett Foundation, P. O. Box 832, Damascus, VA 24236. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. McCall and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph. 276-475-3631.
