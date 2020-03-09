DAMASCUS, Va. Cynthia "Cindy" McCall, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home. Cindy was 54 years old. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie Hoss and Joyce Lunsford Hoss; and her baby brother, Charley Hoss. Cindy is survived by her lifetime companion, Tim McCall; her kids, Christy Barlow (Jason), Montana McCall (Guy) and Kandi McCall (Kay); her grandbabies, Emily, Hollie, Bentley, Ryelin, Paxton, Grace Ann, Elayna, Brandy and Nikki; her siblings, Tim Hoss (Tammy), David Hoss (Sherry) and Sarah Hoss; a slew of nieces and nephews; extended family, Ed and Brenda McCall, Cathy and Tony Miller, Debbie Brown and Jim Wilson; lifelong best friend, Gwen Smith; and many extended friends and church family. Cindy loved going singing and praising her last wishes were for anyone who isn't saved to be saved and know our Lord. In honoring Cindy's wishes, she has been donated to science in the hope of helping others. A celebration of life and gospel singing will be announced at a later date. Family and friends can visit at the home of Ed and Brenda McCall. Any donations can be made to the family, Chilhowie Faith Mission Church and or the kidney foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. McCall.

