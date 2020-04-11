MARION, Va. Nancy Crouse McAllister, age 74, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home. Nancy loved her family, friends and co-workers. She was a funny lady who enjoyed cooking she loved brown beans and cornbread; and the kids loved her frozen pot pies off the bus. Her love, laughter, sense of humor, and the fact she was a tough old bird - will be remembered forever. She was preceded in death by her husband, John McAllister; parents, Robert and Doshia Crouse; sister, Betty Trivett; brothers, Ray, Bud, Roy, Jack, Earl and Buford Crouse; and brothers-in-law, Ray Sproils and Garnett Hinchey. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Carol Rabara and partner, Conley Puckett of Rural Retreat, Va., Carri Meade and husband, Robert of Abingdon, Va.; son, Eddie Tyers, and wife, Charla of Sugar Grove, Va.; sisters, Bonnie Hinchey, Joanne Sproils, both of Bristol, Va., Lila Brooks and husband, Ron of Marion, Va.; brothers, Paul Crouse and wife, Judy of Marion, Va., Harold Crouse and wife, Brenda of Chilhowie, Va., Larry Crouse of Sugar Grove, Va., Ed Crouse of Bristol, Va., Jr. Crouse and wife, Sarah of Gaines, Penn.; sister-in-law, Nancy Tollman of Bristol, Va.; brother-in-law, H.L. Trivett Bristol, Va.; sister-in-law and best friend, Dee Crouse of Chilhowie, Va.; special friend, Charlie Hamm of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Timothy Rabara, Brandon Russell, Chalette Hamby, Trey Tyers, and Konnor Puckett; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special caregivers, Allison Haga Rabara and Erin Taylor. The family will hold a private memorial service. To share memories of Nancy Crouse McAllister, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Nancy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy McAllister as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments