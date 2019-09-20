ABINGDON, Va. Roy M. Mays, age 90, passed on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. Mr. Mays lived many years in Russell County before moving to Abingdon nearly 50 years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and an employee of both Pittston Coal and Clinchfield Coal Companies for 35 years combined. Mr. Mays was a volunteer at Johnston Memorial Hospital for several years, a 60-year member of Masonic Lodge, and a longtime member of Victory Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Mary Steffey Mays; wife, Mary Worley Mays; brothers, Fred L. Mays Sr., James Mays, Cecil Mays Sr., the Rev. George Mays Sr., and Houston Mays; and sisters, Thelma Galliher, Eva Smith, and Eula Taylor. Mr. Mays is survived by his sister, Ilene Mays Boyd; special niece and caregiver, Lois Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation with family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services and Masonic Rites will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the funeral home with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. with Military Rites conducted by the Virginia Army National Guard and Lebanon V.F.W. Post 9864. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Roy M. Mays is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.