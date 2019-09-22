Patsy Clark Mays, 84, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Virginia and was laid to rest on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Temple Hill Memorial Park. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Beatrice Doyle Gullett, and her biological father, Armal "Shim" Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt "Frank" Mays; one sister, Emma "Cooter" Mays; and one brother, Roger Gullett. She is survived by her two daughters, Wanda Sabo and Patsy Jean Myers; one son, Michael Mays; seven grandchildren, Steve Sabo, Cassie Mays, Melody Robbins, Tori Mays, Adam Myers, Jonathan Myers and Michael Myers; one great-grandchild, Silas Mays; two sisters, Lois "Polly" Parrott and Nancy Wallace; several nieces and nephews. A video tribute can be viewed and condolences made at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com.