Kathy Wayne Mays, age 66, of Bristol, entered into Heaven to be with God on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Bernice Walsh. She is survived by her daughters, Aimee Killaby and husband, Patrick, and Kym Perry and husband, Landon; grandchildren, Brian Stanton, Azlynne Perry, Kaitlyn Snapp, Warren Snapp, Brady Killaby, and Ryder Killaby; sister, Elaine Stanton and husband, Bruce; special sister, Teresa Keenan; and nephew, Ben Stanton and wife, Kendra. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments