Kathy Wayne Mays, age 66, of Bristol, entered into Heaven to be with God on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Bernice Walsh. She is survived by her daughters, Aimee Killaby and husband, Patrick, and Kym Perry and husband, Landon; grandchildren, Brian Stanton, Azlynne Perry, Kaitlyn Snapp, Warren Snapp, Brady Killaby, and Ryder Killaby; sister, Elaine Stanton and husband, Bruce; special sister, Teresa Keenan; and nephew, Ben Stanton and wife, Kendra. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Ultramatic diesel is here for your diesel pickup! Whether its preventative maintnence, engine repair, turbos, injectors, transmission repear or looking for all out hot rod then we are here for you! Experienced in performance transmission builds, engine builds, or whatever your looking for up…
BEGINNING BEEKEEPERS CLASS Sat., Nov 9from 9 to 3 at SVHEC Abingdon. $35.Preregister at HighlandsBeekeepers.com or 276-676-6309.
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **