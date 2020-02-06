Mayden, James Hubert

James Hubert Mayden "Jim" soared into the arms of Jesus and the Holy worship of God on February 5, 2020. He was 75 years young. Jim was born to parents, Leta F. Todd and Hubert H. Mayden on December 14, 1944, in Carroll County, Mo. He graduated from Richmond High School and from The University of Missouri with a degree in business. Jim was a Veteran and nobly served his country in Vietnam. He worked for IBM and later retired from Abbott Laboratories after 30+ years of dedicated service. Jim enjoyed travel (going about everywhere), cooking, golf and exercise. Most of all, Jim loved people and everyone he met loved him. Jim is survived by his wife, Kelley Duncan; his daughter, Christine Mayden Satterfield and husband, Duane, and importantly, their son, Liam James Satterfield. Papa was always proud of his grandson. As witness to the resurrection and celebration of all Jim has imparted, a service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 701 Florida Ave., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

