Mayden, James Hubert

James Hubert Mayden "Jim" soared into the arms of Jesus and the Holy worship of God on February 5, 2020. He was 75 years young. Jim was born to parents, Leta F. Todd and Hubert H. Mayden on December 14, 1944, in Carroll County, Mo. He graduated from Richmond High School and from The University of Missouri with a degree in business. Jim was a Veteran and nobly served his country in Vietnam. He worked for IBM and later retired from Abbott Laboratories after 30+ years of dedicated service. Jim enjoyed travel (going about everywhere), cooking, golf and exercise. Most of all, Jim loved people and everyone he met loved him. Jim is survived by his wife, Kelley Duncan; his daughter, Christine Mayden Satterfield and husband, Duane, and importantly, their son, Liam James Satterfield. Papa was always proud of his grandson. As witness to the resurrection and celebration of all Jim has imparted, a service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 701 Florida Ave., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas