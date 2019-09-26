Marie Hutton Mauk, 93, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the Carrington Place Retirement Center in Wytheville, Va. She was born in Bristol, Va., on June 28, 1926, a daughter of the late Talmadge and Della Hutton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Mauk; three brothers, Clinton Hutton, Robert Hutton, and Wally Hutton; and one sister, Evelyn McDaniel. Marie is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Countiss and Lousie Cadle; a sister-in-law, Erma Hutton; several nieces and nephews and cousins; and a special cousin, Lila Hutton. The family would like to express a special thank you to Carrington Place Retirement and Assisted Living for their wonderful friendship and care and also to Medi Home Health and Hospice for their care. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Robbie Vance officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Carrington Place Retirement Center, 990 Holston Rd., Wytheville, VA 24382 or Medi Home Health and Hospice, 336 North Washington Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Mauk and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services; ph.#: (276) 669-6141.

