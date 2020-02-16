Matney, Sonny C.

Sonny C. Matney, age 83, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. He was born on January 1, 1937, to the late A.H. Matney and Mary Scott Matney. Sonny retired from Harman Mining where he was a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Little Prater Church of Christ in Grundy, Va. where he was baptized, and was affiliated with First Christian Church upon his move to Abingdon in 1998. In addition to his parents, Sonny was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Scott "Scotty" Matney on February 9, 1971; three brothers, Ellis, Tom and Carl "Mook" Matney; sister, Ellen "Sis" Matney Arrington; and four sisters-in-law, Shirley, Ola Gay, Nell, and Betty Matney also preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Betty Baldwin Matney; three children, Jill Matney and her husband, Charlie Smith, Kim Matney, and David C. Matney. Additionally, he is survived by his sweet grandson, Lucas Creed Matney, "Our ray of sunshine." Sonny is also survived by two brothers, Paul Matney and wife, Ilene, and Frank Matney; and his brother-in-law, James Arrington; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Vansant Presbyterian Church, 1058 Baxter Hill Rd., Vansant, VA 24656, with Minister Tom Crise officiating. Those wishing to express sympathy online do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Sonny C. Matney is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
