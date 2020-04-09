Matney, Leonard C.

Leonard C. Matney, 88, formerly of Johnson City, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Va. He was a native of Oakwood, Va., son of the late Robert and Lona Alice Belcher Matney. Leonard was a retired agent for the Equitable Insurance Company. He was a former employee of WJHL in their early days. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served his country in the U.S. Army. Upon his return he attended ETSU and made Johnson City his home for the rest of his life. Leonard and his wife, Mary took joy in travelling the world. He was a big ETSU and VOL fan, and was an avid golfer which he enjoyed with family and friends. He relished the challenge of many golf courses everywhere. Leonard was a longtime member of the Unaka Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ratliff Matney in 2008; three sisters, Mattie Mae Curry, Nancy Davis and Joyce Elswick; and a two brothers, James Harold Matney and Robert Raymond Matney. Those left to mourn his passing, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kyle and Linda Matney of Bristol, Va., and J. Carl "Don" and Wilma Matney of Richlands, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A committal service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Mausoleum Chapel of the Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of the Rev. Mike Richards at 12 p.m. A memorial service for Leonard will be conducted at a later date. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Road, Suite 102, Johnson City, TN 37601. The family would like to thank the nurses and other employees of Oakmont at Gordon Park for their care of Leonard. Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, Tenn. is serving the Matney family, (423) 282-1521.
