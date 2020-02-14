Hibbert Matney, age 93, of Oakwood, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Tazewell, Va. He was born February 22, 1926, in Buchanan County, Va. During his lifetime he worked as an auto body mechanic. He attended the Woodrow Wilson School for the deaf and blind. He enjoyed doing crafts. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Cora Fuller Matney; his first wife, Martha Elizabeth Matney; his second wife, Ruby Thompson Matney; one son, Kenneth Matney; four sisters, Iza, Inez, Evelyn, and Alberta; one infant brother, Ira Matney. Those left to cherish his memory include four children, Ira Matney and wife, Deborah of Lynchburg, Va., Ernest Matney and wife, Emily of Lebanon, Va., Jeffery Matney and wife, Tina of Cartersville, Va., and Billy Matney and wife, Jill of Oakwood, Va.; two sisters, Lenora and Carrie; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Evangelist Larry Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery at Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Hibbert Matney is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1116 Cedar Valley Drive
Cedar Bluff, VA 24609
1:00PM
1116 Cedar Valley Drive
Cedar Bluff, VA 24609
