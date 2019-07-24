ABINGDON, Va. Donna Kay Matney, age 70, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. Donna was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed home Bible study. Her chosen profession was being a hair stylist, however, she also worked in retail sales. Her friends may remember her working at Big Lots, Hobby Lobby, and Magic Mart. Donna was predeceased by her husband, Billy Ray Matney; her parents Frederick and Dorothy Dyer; and grandson, Zachary. She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Stinnett and husband, Brian, of Jonesborough, Tenn., and Dotti Bowman and husband, Kelly Reynolds, of Abingdon; a cousin, who was like a brother, Jim Adams and wife, Pat, of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Joseph, Madison, Anne, Gage, and Hunter. A crypt side memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Colonial Chapel Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Preacher Nick Shortridge officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family askes for donations to defray medical costs. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Donna Kay Matney is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 19415 Lee Highway; Abingdon, VA 24211, (276-623-2700).