Paul D. Massengill, age 91, of Bluff City, passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was the son of the late Charles D. and Mollie E. Smith Massengill. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Novella Eliza Massengill; a brother, Fred Massengill; and sisters, Mary Caldwell, Sula Bare, and Nellie Massengill. Mr. Massengill was a veteran of the United States Airforce and Navy serving in World War II (Navy) and the Korean War (Airforce). He was a life member of the VFW. After service Paul was employed at Morrison Molded Fiberglass, Unisys, Sunstrand then Modern Forge. After his retirement from Modern Forge he and his wife spent their time traveling to every state in the Union, Canada and Mexico. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Karen Campbell and partner, Keith Pierce, of Elizabethton; a son, Timothy Massengill of Bluff City; two granddaughters, Christina Campbell of Bluff City, and Carrie Campbell (Brad Jankes) of Los Angeles; one great-granddaughter, Eliza Campbell of Bluff City, and several nieces and nephews. A service to honor the life of Paul Massengill will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel. A graveside service with full Military Honors will follow the funeral service at Morning View Cemetery, Bluff City. Pallbearers will be selected from friends and family. Honorary pallbearers will be neighbors, nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Mr. Paul Massengill and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City. Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.