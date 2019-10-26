Billy Douglas "Wild Bill" Massengill Billy Douglas "Wild Bill" Massengill, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, surrounded by love and peace in the home of his daughter, Shalana Price and son-in-law, Josh following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Bill was born on August 30, 1939, in Watauga, Tennessee. He was preceded by his parents, Viola Penix and Carl McLaney; his brother, Robert Miller; two children, Alyssa Smith and Leslie Massengill; and stepson Michael Rhodes. Bill leaves behind to celebrate his life his sister, Patsy Adams; children, Michael Massengill, Keith Robinett and wife, Kelly, Billy Massengill Jr. and wife, Brittney Jo, Shalana Price and husband, Joshua, Charles Massengill, and stepson, James Rhodes; 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren of whom he was extremely proud and loved dearly regardless of the distance and time between them. His family would like to invite all who knew Bill to join them Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. for the memorial service to be held at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, followed by a celebration of his life at Hickory Tree Fire and Rescue. The celebration of life will be a potluck style gathering and all are welcome to bring a dish to share and their best memories of Wild Bill.
