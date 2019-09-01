GATE CITY, Va. Barbara Ellen Meade, 83, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Holston Manor in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born in Lebanon, Virginia; daughter of the late Samuel and Jamie White Lampkins. She was preceded in death by three sons, Danny P. Meade, Randy B. Meade, and Jessee A. Meade. She is survived by her three daughters, Janie Lou Blevins of Gate City, Virginia, Mary Marie Mabe of St. Paul, Virginia, and Barbara Street of Castlewood, Virginia; one son, James Robert Meade and wife, Brenda D. of Lebanon, Virginia; one sister, Sarah Miller of Abingdon, Virginia; special friend, Deb Hopkins; twelve grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Barbara Ellen Meade will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Steve Musick officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Meade family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

