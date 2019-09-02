CASTLEWOOD, Va. Frankie C. Mason, 89, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Hummingbird Retirement Villa in Lebanon, Virginia. She was born in Twin Springs, Virginia, daughter of the late Barney and Hurley Culbertson Compton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Mason. She is survived by her two sons, John Daniel Mason and wife, Paula, of Castlewood, Virginia and Bradley Alan Mason and wife, Amanda of Yadkinville, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Michelle Mason, Daniel Mason and wife, Kristen, Owen Raymond, and Emily Raymond; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Brayden Mason; several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Frankie C. Mason will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Pastor Roger Carter and Brother Cuba Porter officiating. Committal Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pallbearers will be the nephews of Mrs. Mason. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. On line condolences may be sent to the Mason family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

