Freda Burnett Mashburn Freda Burnett Wyrick Dermott Mashburn, age 79, of Abingdon, Va., formerly of Wythe Co., Va., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home. She was born in Tazewell Co., Va., on April 14, 1940, the daughter of the late Ira Samuel Burnett and Clara Helen Griffith Burnett. She was preceded in death by a son, Samuel Donnell Wyrick; granddaughter, Erica Nicole Anders; siblings, Annie M. Stevens, Frances S. Pilkins, Mary L. Winebarger, Elizabeth C. Martin, Baby Lois, William C. Burnett, George W. Burnett, Dauffus C. Burnett, James Ralph Burnett, and Baby Jr., and special niece, Emma Jean Foley. She is survived by her children, Vanessa Lynn Jones and husband, Bryan Keith Jones, of Abingdon, Va., Jonathan Chad Wyrick and wife, Angela Crump Wyrick, of Conover, N.C.; grandchildren, William Mark Anders, Ashley Lauren Anders, Bradley Thomas Jones, Blake Alan Jones, Emily Rose Wyrick, and AvaRaine Wyrick Jones; great-grandchildren, Jordan Faith and Anberlin Blaire Anders; sister, Barbara Alise McGuinness of Graham's Forge, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held for the family with the Rev. Chad Dunford officiating. She will be laid next to her late husband, Albert Dermott. There will be no visitation due to Virginia's Executive Order-53. A Celebration of Life will be held next year the Saturday preceding her birthday, April 10, 2021, at the Abingdon First Church of God. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Abingdon First Church of God, 500 Whites Mill Road, Abingdon, VA 24210. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Mashburn family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
