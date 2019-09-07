ABINGDON, Va. Richard Edward Glen Marvin, infant son of Kayla Taylor and Douglas Marvin, passed shortly before birth on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Richard was preceded in death by his great grandparents, James and Eunice Hayden. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Noah Jaxton Marvin; maternal grandparents, Stacy (Jackie) Taylor and Karla Taylor; paternal grandparents, Richard and Sandra Marvin; maternal great grandparents, Glen and Wanda Taylor; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, in the Brady-Marvin Cemetery, 15269 Paradise Lane, Abingdon, VA, with the Rev. Kenneth Poston officiating. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Infant Richard Edward Glen Marvin is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

