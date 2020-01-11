James William "Jimmy" Martin Sr. TANNERSVILLE, Va. "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28 James William "Jimmy" Martin Sr., 75, departed this Earth on January 10, 2020, to be with "his Jesus". He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Guy and Margaret Martin; son, Jim-Jim Martin; granddaughter, Ashley Laxson; brother, John Martin; and sister, Etta May Harris. Jimmy never met a stranger and loved telling people about the gracious love of God. He was a member of Tannersville Fire Dept., Saltville Rescue, and Tazewell Co. Fire Dept. for over 15 years. He served as assistant pastor, Sunday school teacher, and was on the board of directors for Broadford Church of God. His favorite saying, especially to his family was "if you're gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough!" Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary Martin; daughter and husband, Cindy Holmes and Barry of Saltville, Va.; daughter and husband, Melynda Clark and Ryan of Glade Spring, Va.; five grandsons, Cory, Austin, Dakota, Jamie, and Tyler; three granddaughters, Halie, Madison, and Rachel; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Hazel Carper of Salem, Va. and Jane McGee and husband Howard of Atkins, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home with Pastor David Mumpower and Pastor Mackey Blevins officiating. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the nurses on 3200 at JMH, Dr. Raymond Faber, and Dr. Lindsey Wilson for their dedicated care they provided to Jimmy and his family. Pallbearers will be Cory Martin, Austin Martin, Jamie Laxson, Dakota Lester, Bobby Hash, and Ricky Stumbo. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Martin family.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE RIDGE TOPS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS AND WEAKENED TREES COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
Most Popular
-
Three years later: Virginia man spends $1,000 to deliver 300,000 pennies to Lebanon DMV
-
Bristol casino developer challenges some JLARC report findings
-
Two Bristol women arrested on meth trafficking charges in North Carolina
-
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians proposes casino in Washington County, Va.
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Rick Mullins steps down as Ridgeview's head coach
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.