James William "Jimmy" Martin Sr. TANNERSVILLE, Va. "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28 James William "Jimmy" Martin Sr., 75, departed this Earth on January 10, 2020, to be with "his Jesus". He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Guy and Margaret Martin; son, Jim-Jim Martin; granddaughter, Ashley Laxson; brother, John Martin; and sister, Etta May Harris. Jimmy never met a stranger and loved telling people about the gracious love of God. He was a member of Tannersville Fire Dept., Saltville Rescue, and Tazewell Co. Fire Dept. for over 15 years. He served as assistant pastor, Sunday school teacher, and was on the board of directors for Broadford Church of God. His favorite saying, especially to his family was "if you're gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough!" Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary Martin; daughter and husband, Cindy Holmes and Barry of Saltville, Va.; daughter and husband, Melynda Clark and Ryan of Glade Spring, Va.; five grandsons, Cory, Austin, Dakota, Jamie, and Tyler; three granddaughters, Halie, Madison, and Rachel; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Hazel Carper of Salem, Va. and Jane McGee and husband Howard of Atkins, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home with Pastor David Mumpower and Pastor Mackey Blevins officiating. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the nurses on 3200 at JMH, Dr. Raymond Faber, and Dr. Lindsey Wilson for their dedicated care they provided to Jimmy and his family. Pallbearers will be Cory Martin, Austin Martin, Jamie Laxson, Dakota Lester, Bobby Hash, and Ricky Stumbo. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Martin family.

