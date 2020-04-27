Robert Lee "Bob" Martin Robert Lee "Bob" Martin, age 81, of Chilhowie, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was an avid farmer of the Friendship Community where he owned and operated Circle M Ranch. Bob was a former employee of VDOT and was a flight instructor and an avid aviator. He was of the Baptist faith. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. Martin and Grace A. Martin; and stepson, Dennis Edmondson. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Catherine W. Martin; stepdaughter, Debbie Anderson and husband, Jim, of Damascus, Va.; stepdaughter-in-law, Angie Edmondson of Abingdon, Va.; four stepgrandchildren, Matthew Anderson and wife, Leah, Sarah Angles and husband, B. Ray, Tanna Hagy and husband, Aaron, and Whitely Hudson; six special stepgreat-grandkids, Little Robert "his farming buddy", Audrey, Reagan, Noah, Lynnleigh, and Reid; and brother, John Wayne Martin and wife, Susan, of Chilhowie, Va. A private graveside service will be held at the windmill on the family farm with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Damascus Road Baptist Church Youth and Children's Ministry, 18844 Jeb Stuart Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24211, in Bob's honor. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

