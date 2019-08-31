MARION, Va. Michael Shannon Martin, age 46, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, Tenn. He was born on July 26, 1973, to Michael W. and Donna Martin, and grew up in the Sugar Grove community. Early in life Shannon found a love of tinkering and working on cars. He became the guy around town that could fix just about anything. When something broke down, everyone knew to "call Shannon and he'll fix it" because of his reputation, good natured personality, and willingness to help anybody day or night. Shannon was always willing to share a tale or two and lots of laughter. His contagious smile and gentle nature will be missed more than he will ever know. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Sloane Martin. Shannon is survived by his children that he loved and adored, Justin, Kelsey, Emily and Jackson, all of Marion, Va.; father, Michael W. Martin; brother, Jason and wife, Barbara and their children, Matthew Martin and David Wilson; uncles, Lee Sloan and wife, Barbara and Doug Martin and wife, Sheryl; aunts, Judy Martin and Betty Martin; cousins, Alex and Kiera; special long-time friend, Glenda Owens Ambrister; and a multitude of other friends, as Shannon truly never met a stranger. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Billy Gwinn officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Michael Shannon Martin, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Shannon's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
