CHILHOWIE, Va. John Michael "Mike" Martin, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Mike was born in Washington County, Va., to the late John Ryburn and Mabel Blevins Martin. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Mike worked at the Johnston Memorial Hospital for many years but spent most of his career doing what he loved, farming. He enjoyed watching sports and most of all he loved the Lord. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Ann Martin; three children, Stacie Snyder amd husband, Paul, John Ashley Martin, and William Andrew Martin; grandchildren, Lily Call, and Cassie and Audrey Martin; brother, David Martin and wife, Beverly; sisters, Peggy Roberts, Helen Bryant and husband, JR, Eula Doss and husband, Jim, Jean Bryant and husband, Carl, Elaine Martin and husband, Russ, Debbie Henderson, and Tammy Allison and husband, James; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Martin Family Cemetery in Chilhowie, with Pastor Brian Reed officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Martin family.
Most Popular
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Bristol man arrested on child porn charges
-
Ron Compton out as Grundy High School's girls basketball coach
-
Watch now: Amid pandemic closings, Dolly’s Diner in Blountville, Tennessee, is still cooking
-
The 2020 Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award for Excellence Nominees
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.