Charmie Ann Gilliam Martin, 80, passed peacefully into eternity on August 23, 2019. She was born on March 4, 1939, in Bristol, Tenn. to Randall and Charmie Mae Gilliam. Survivors include her children, Sherry, James and Randall; two grandchildren, Daniel and Robin; her brother, Raymond; and sisters, Linda, Doris, and Brenda. She resided in Spout Spring Va., for four decades. She became a Director of Nursing for 25 years. She then worked for the State of Virginia as a health care facility inspector. She retired to Knoxville, Tenn. in 2013. She was a faithful Christian, funny, selfless and generous. She loved her children unconditionally and with enthusiasm. She will be missed. Condolences may be sent to the Martin Family, 5757 Richmond highway, Spout Spring, VA 24593. Service will be held at the chapel at Mountain View Cemetery, in Bristol, Va. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family will host lunch afterwards.

