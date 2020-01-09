Marrs, Peggie Sue Wingo

Peggie Sue Wingo Marrs, age 80 of Fort Chiswell, Va., formerly of Tazewell, Va., died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford, Va. She was born February 8, 1939 in Tazewell County, Va. and was the daughter of the late Henry Charlie Wingo and Margaret Eula Lee Wingo. Mrs. Marrs was a Graduate of Tazewell High School, Class of 1957. She received her BSN from the University of Mississippi in 1961 and her MS Degree in Nursing from Tulane University in New Orleans, La. in 1976. Peggie had worked for many years as a nurse, but most of her career was spent as an educator in the nursing profession. She worked in that capacity for many years at Southwest Virginia Community College and Virginia Highlands Community College. Peggie was a previous member of the Tazewell Community Hospital's "Pink Ladies" Ladies Auxiliary; the Farm Bureau Women's Committee and was a Past Regent with the Daughters of the American Revolution Fort Maiden Springs Chapter. Mrs. Marrs was of the Christian faith and a loyal United Methodist. She was a member of the Pisgah United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a wonderful example of a Proverbs 31 Lady and touched many lives throughout her 80 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shawver Marrs; and an infant son, Charles Marrs. Those who survive to cherish her memory include her daughter, Donna Lee Marrs Jackson and husband, Steve, of Fort Chiswell, Va.; her son, William B. "Brad" Marrs and wife, Darlene, of North Tazewell, Va.; two grandchildren, Haley Jackson and Hunter Jackson, both of Fort Chiswell, Va.; three stepgrandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services for Peggie Sue Wingo Marrs will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home Chapel in Tazewell, Va. with the Reverend Zack Hash officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Va. Pallbearers will be Hunter Jackson, Kenny Mulkey, Michael Mulkey, Todd Mulkey, Dr. Terry Mullins, Donnie Yates, Tom Gross and Tom Alley. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, C/O Brenda Stump, 197 Striper Drive, Pounding Mill, VA 24637 or to the Tazewell County Humane Society, PO Box 281, Tazewell, VA 24651. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va. is serving the family of Mrs. Marrs and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
Marrs, Peggie Sue Wingo
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Hurst- Scott Funeral Home of Tazewell
870 Main Street
Tazewell, VA 24651
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM
Hurst- Scott Funeral Home of Tazewell
870 Main Street
Tazewell, VA 24651
