Samuel "Sam" Edward Manuel, age 68, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born September 14, 1951 in Saltville, Va., a son of the late Oscar Manuel and Mildred Frye Manuel. Sam lived most of his life in the Bristol area. He retired from Strongwell and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Sam enjoyed watching sports and playing horseshoes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Manuel; sister, Shirley Malone; and furry friend, Oscar. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Teresa Gentry Manuel; daughters, Jessica Manuel and partner, David Sanabria, Samantha Manuel and fianc�, Michael Bobbitt; siblings, Oscar Manuel and wife, Virginia, Donna Ballew and husband, Rodney, Elizabeth "Sweetie" Shortt; many nieces, nephews, cousins, many special friends; and furry friend, Lizzie. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis, nurses and staff at BRMC, Dr. Sath, Dr. Istfan, Dr. Astin, Michelle Snodgrass and Melissa McPhail. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Playl officiating. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Sam's beloved nieces and nephews. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: CEZJFU. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

