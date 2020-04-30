Samuel "Sam" Edward Manuel, age 68, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Playl officiating. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: CEZJFU. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

