Rebecca Ann Mann, 44, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Joyce Dunford; and sister, Sharlene Catrece Hilliard. Rebecca is survived by her brother, Shannon and wife, Shannon; her children, Ernie Hill Jr., Nancy Hill, and Alyssa Mann; fiance`, Ernie Hill; and loving aunt, Carolyn Royston In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations be made to Carolyn Royston for help with funeral expenses. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.

