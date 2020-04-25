Mann, Linda S. St. John

ABINGDON, Va. Linda S. St. John Mann, 67, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born May 16, 1952 to the late Preston and Ernestine "Bug" Singleton St. John. She had a 20 year career at Headstart, where she loved each and every one of the children that came into her life, where she was known as Ms. Linda. Including her parents she is preceded in death by brother, Danny St. John; great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Thomas; companion, Marty Widener; son-in-law, Jeffery Wise Jr. After retirement, Linda enjoyed going to Senior Citizens in Abingdon, Va. where she made many friends, whom she enjoyed spending time with. Survivors include her children, April Sykes, Meadowview, Va., Brandy Wise, Abingdon, Va., and Jason(Lori) Mann, of Meadowview, Va.; as well as George Sykes and James Reynolds who were much like children to her; two sisters, Carolyn (Venable) Walker, Meadowview, Va., Wilma (Gobble) Willis (Alan) of Abingdon, Va.; two very special nieces, Kimberly Venable and Melissa (Sis) St. John Edwards who were by her side during her final days; her special friends for many years, Edie Henry and Mary Helton; several nieces and nephews, cousins, and many great friends. The lights of her life were her grandchildren, Logan(Elisha), Zachary, and Jackson Sykes, Savannah and Brady Wise, Ashley and Emily Myers, along with her little sweetheart; great-grandson, Mason Helbert. She was also survived by her four-legged companion, Oreo. Due to covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for the immediate family only will be held with Pastor Rex Carter officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mann.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Mann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries