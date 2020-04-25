Mann, Linda S. St. John

ABINGDON, Va. Linda S. St. John Mann, 67, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born May 16, 1952 to the late Preston and Ernestine "Bug" Singleton St. John. She had a 20 year career at Headstart, where she loved each and every one of the children that came into her life, where she was known as Ms. Linda. Including her parents she is preceded in death by brother, Danny St. John; great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Thomas; companion, Marty Widener; son-in-law, Jeffery Wise Jr. After retirement, Linda enjoyed going to Senior Citizens in Abingdon, Va. where she made many friends, whom she enjoyed spending time with. Survivors include her children, April Sykes, Meadowview, Va., Brandy Wise, Abingdon, Va., and Jason(Lori) Mann, of Meadowview, Va.; as well as George Sykes and James Reynolds who were much like children to her; two sisters, Carolyn (Venable) Walker, Meadowview, Va., Wilma (Gobble) Willis (Alan) of Abingdon, Va.; two very special nieces, Kimberly Venable and Melissa (Sis) St. John Edwards who were by her side during her final days; her special friends for many years, Edie Henry and Mary Helton; several nieces and nephews, cousins, and many great friends. The lights of her life were her grandchildren, Logan(Elisha), Zachary, and Jackson Sykes, Savannah and Brady Wise, Ashley and Emily Myers, along with her little sweetheart; great-grandson, Mason Helbert. She was also survived by her four-legged companion, Oreo. Due to covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for the immediate family only will be held with Pastor Rex Carter officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mann.
Most Popular
-
Stimulus Checks: 3 Things Social Security Beneficiaries Need to Know
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
3 Reasons Your Stimulus Payment May Be Delayed
-
Bites of Bristol: Ballpark Corner Market offering its classic dogs for takeout during pandemic
-
Mitchell, Harper
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.