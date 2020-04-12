Judith Carlenne Mandler, age 75, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn. She was born on April 18, 1944, in McRoberts, Ky., the daughter of the late Carl H. and Margaret Younce Mercer. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Mercer. Judith attended medical school in Louisville, Ky. She was a pathology doctor having worked mainly in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas. She attended Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol, Va. Judith loved to read and watch football and also enjoyed doing crafts and cooking. She is survived by family members, Dennis Miller, Maddie Nagel, Keith Robinson and Weslee Robinson; and special friend, Judy Bohannon. Per Judith's wishes, she will be cremated with no formal services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Mandler and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
