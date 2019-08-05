Sherry Malone Sherry Denise Pickle Malone, age 63, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away at her residence on Friday, August 2, 2019. The funeral service for Mrs. Malone will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dennis Milhorn officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Kistner, Clinton Snead, Mark Blackburn, James Wilcox, Mike Stout, and Gordon Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be Devon Wilcox, Jeromy Wilcox, David Draper, and Jim Boone. In lieu of flowers, send flowers to a loved one. Show your loved ones how much you care about them today because life is short and tomorrow is never promised. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.