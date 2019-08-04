Sherry Malone Sherry Denise Pickle Malone, age 63, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away at her residence on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1956, a daughter of James and Yvonne Mullins Pickle in Bristol, Tenn. Growing up a military brat, traveling around the world was the highlight of her life. She had the fondest of memories of all her classmates at Upper Heyford in Oxfordshire, England, and loved keeping in touch with them throughout the years. She married the love of her life, David, in 1981. They met at Belmont Lanes and enjoyed spending time with friends in their bowling leagues. They would go on to have two wonderful daughters, Sheena and Shauni, whom they loved with all of their hearts. Together they raised a family and spent their years attending numerous games and school functions. Sherry was always the type to volunteer to help with any school activity and was known for her secret Chicken Salad recipe. After the kids grew up and started their own lives, Sherry was an avid crafter and could make anything. She took pride and spent a lot of time making flower arrangements for cemetery plots of family and friends that had passed away. She loved cooking and catering parties and helped with numerous weddings. Sherry and David loved attending music in the park in downtown Bristol. While she was enjoying retirement, she spent many joyous hours, taking care of her mother. They always cherished their time together. Her family and friends were her life. She was a caring and compassionate daughter, mother, and grandmother; she would do anything for anyone and would always put everyone's needs above her own. Sherry worked at SmithKline Beecham for 20 years where she managed the cafeteria. She also served as a hostess at Fatz Café in Bristol, Tenn., for nine years, and worked part time for Bristol Motor Speedway and always looked forward to seeing her campers of the Dragway Campground that became her lifelong friends. Sherry was preceded in death by her father, James Pickle; sister, Brenda Pickle; and mother-in-law, Nancy Kite Malone. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, David Malone; mother, Yvonne Pickle; daughter, Sheena Kistner and husband, John, daughter, Shauni Snead and husband, Clinton; grandson, Raylan Kistner; many special nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and in-laws. The funeral service for Mrs. Malone will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dennis Milhorn officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Kistner, Clinton Snead, Mark Blackburn, James Wilcox, Mike Stout, and Gordon Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be Devon Wilcox, Jeromy Wilcox, David Draper, and Jim Boone. In lieu of flowers, send flowers to a loved one. Show your loved ones how much you care about them today because life is short and tomorrow is never promised. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.