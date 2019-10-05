Fred "Freddie" Malone Jr., age 69, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The graveside service will be held 1:45 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, in the VA National Cemetery with the Rev. Benny Bowman officiating with military honors by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Josh Malone, Darrell Wise, Monty Buchanan, Wade Wise, Cliff Ramey, Jr., Darryl Love, and Robbie Carr. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments