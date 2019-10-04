Fred "Freddie" Malone Jr., age 69, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1950, to the late Fred and Allie Cotter Malone. Fred was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from truck driving after 42 years and over 2 million miles from Candy Land Express. Freddie loved singing and playing the steel guitar, and was a member of the Masters Quartet. He was a very active member of Lynwood Bible Church and served as a member of the choir playing the steel and electric guitars. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Hack, Charles, and Les; son, Jerry Allen; and sisters, Joy Cross, Helen Settle, and Shirley Leonard. Surviving include his wife, Brenda Malone; are his children, Melissa Christine "Cricky" Malone, Shelly Wise and husband, Darrell, and Michael Joshua Malone; brothers, Bill Malone; sisters, Mary Brush, Evelyn Chaney, and Jean Taylor; special "fur" grandbabies, Ruger Wise and Rebel Malone; several extended family members including in-laws, cousins, nephews, and nieces with a mention to nieces, Rita Malone and Lisa Blankenbeckler. The graveside service will be held 1:45 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, in the VA National Cemetery with the Rev. Benny Bowman officiating with military honors by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Josh Malone, Darrell Wise, Monty Buchanan, and Wade Wise. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

