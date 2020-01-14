Helen Marita Malone, age 89, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Bristol, Va. She was born on August 23, 1930, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Carlton and Nannie Wilson Strouth. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Haskell "Red" Malone; son, Randall Malone; and daughter, Doris Browder. Helen was a loving mother, sister and friend. She was a native of Bristol, Tenn. and worked as a machine operator and supervisor for Imperial Reading Company. She was a member of Gunnings Baptist Church and loved her church and reading the Bible. Helen truly enjoyed working at church camp meetings in both Georgia and Bristol. She dearly loved her family and pets. She enjoyed crocheting, making bears and singing. She is survived by her sons, Paul Malone and wife, Donna and Kenneth Malone and wife, Rhonda; grandchildren, Krystal, Jennifer, Amanda, Tim and Matt; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Stanley Strouth; special niece, Jean Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bob Ferguson and Paul Malone officiating. The committal and interment will be held at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, Tenn. following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gunnings Baptist Church Bible Printing Program, P.O. Box 450, Blountville, TN 37617. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Malone and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.